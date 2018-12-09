Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,530 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/highbridge-capital-management-llc-has-1-10-million-holdings-in-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.