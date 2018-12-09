Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 497,770 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.48% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNTC stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Get BENITEC BIOPHAR/S alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $647,000 Stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (BNTC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/highbridge-capital-management-llc-has-647000-stake-in-benitec-biophar-s-bntc.html.

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Profile

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BENITEC BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.