Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $647,000 Stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (BNTC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 497,770 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.48% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BNTC stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Profile
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.
