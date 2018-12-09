Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $404,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,396.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $140,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 58.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,132,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $236,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,672 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 190.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,558,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,300 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

WARNING: “Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/highbridge-capital-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-15000-las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs.html.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.