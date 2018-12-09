Highland Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 1,425.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 105.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 266.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Santander cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $18.40 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of SUPV opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of -0.43. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

