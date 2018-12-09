Highland Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,500 The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,764.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $250.19 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.01 and a twelve month high of $332.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 308.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.19.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

