Highland Capital Management LP Invests $3.35 Million in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the second quarter worth $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the second quarter worth $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 37.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHL opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lowered Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.75 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/highland-capital-management-lp-invests-3-35-million-in-aspen-insurance-holdings-limited-ahl.html.

Aspen Insurance Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.