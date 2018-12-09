HighPoint Resources (HPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HPR. TheStreet raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy L. Schindler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

