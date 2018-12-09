HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,509 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $46,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 12,402.9% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,115,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth $341,297,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,539 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 597.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,289,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,282,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.58.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

