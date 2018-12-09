Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 240 ($3.14).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, September 21st.

In other news, insider Laurence Keen purchased 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,009.76 ($6,546.14).

LON:BOWL traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 183.50 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 288,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,334. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 212 ($2.77).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Bowlplex brands in the United Kingdom. As of September, 30, 2017, it operated approximately 57 centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

