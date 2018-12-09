HomeBlockCoin (HBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. HomeBlockCoin has a market cap of $20,106.00 and $0.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HomeBlockCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HomeBlockCoin has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00002382 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000202 BTC.

HomeBlockCoin Profile

HBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HomeBlockCoin’s official website is www.homeblockcoin.com. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HomeBlockCoin Coin Trading

HomeBlockCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HomeBlockCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HomeBlockCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HomeBlockCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

