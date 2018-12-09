Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Director Sells $205,613.84 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $205,613.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,784.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,167,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,403,000 after purchasing an additional 410,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,547,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,587,000 after purchasing an additional 358,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 115.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,971,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 45,760.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

