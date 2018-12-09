HSBC Analysts Give Indus (INH) a €66.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Indus (ETR:INH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INH. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. equinet set a €55.70 ($64.77) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.80 ($77.67) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Indus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.10 ($71.05).

Indus has a 12-month low of €53.90 ($62.67) and a 12-month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

Indus Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

