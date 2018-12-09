HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Given a $8.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 83.42% and a negative net margin of 74.94%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 322.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55,769 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

