Hub Group (HUBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of HUBG opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $933.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hub Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

