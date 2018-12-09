Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) declared a dividend on Friday, December 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

HPP opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $665,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark David Linehan bought 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,232.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,957 shares of company stock worth $269,245. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

