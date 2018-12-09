Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $17.75) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 4,820 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $70,034.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $624,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 534,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,369,000 after purchasing an additional 782,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,860,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,516,000 after purchasing an additional 127,962 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 119.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,091,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 362,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.