HyperCash (HC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.33 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00017758 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, EXX and Bit-Z. HyperCash has a market cap of $28.15 million and approximately $52.33 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.02678330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00136328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00176917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.09595790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, HitBTC, EXX, Bit-Z, Huobi, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Binance, TOPBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

