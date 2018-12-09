Ibex Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,828 Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Steelcase by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCS stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $875.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. ValuEngine raised Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, VP James N. Ludwig sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $285,255.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock worth $1,056,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

