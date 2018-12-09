Ibex Investors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $675.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup set a $88.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $163,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $537,625 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

