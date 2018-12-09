Identiv Inc (INVE) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Gary Kremen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Kremen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Gary Kremen purchased 17,000 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $87,380.00.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. Identiv Inc has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Identiv Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 33.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 592,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 20.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INVE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

