iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00005296 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and Upbit. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $168,982.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

