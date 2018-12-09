ImmuPharma (IMM) Given “Corporate” Rating at Northland Securities

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a report released on Friday.

Shares of LON IMM opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. ImmuPharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.74 ($2.53).

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

