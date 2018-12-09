Incyte Co. (INCY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,870,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 155,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 547.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.34 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Incyte’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

