Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 target price on Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.21. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $1,647,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,286.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,503.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,614.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,981 shares of company stock worth $2,190,244 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,120,000 after acquiring an additional 308,116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,995,000 after acquiring an additional 277,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,447,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,719,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,186,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,374,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.