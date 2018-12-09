Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Dec 9th, 2018

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a research note published on Wednesday.

IFNNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Independent Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

