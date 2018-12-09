Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,916.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $11,916.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,596,274,910 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

