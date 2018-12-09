Ingevity (NGVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company is well placed to gain from the Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business buyout. Moreover, positive developments in the U.S. drilling activity is expected to boost performance of its Performance Chemicals division. Shifting to high margin products along with improved TOFA pricing should also lend support to its margins. The company should also gain from the expected activated carbon demand growth based on early adoption by some regions in China.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Loop Capital set a $98.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

NGVT stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $106.59.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 47.45% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

