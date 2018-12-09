Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,457 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,959,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after buying an additional 114,003 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after buying an additional 2,029,689 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 722,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO opened at $5.16 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.58% and a negative return on equity of 72.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,001 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $263,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,357,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

