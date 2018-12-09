Insider Buying: Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO) Insider Buys 1,327 Shares of Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) insider David Tsiklauri acquired 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £18,047.20 ($23,581.86).

David Tsiklauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, David Tsiklauri acquired 3,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £39,450 ($51,548.41).

LON:BGEO opened at GBX 1,353 ($17.68) on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,003 ($39.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,884 ($50.75).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGEO shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,216 ($28.96) price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It provides various retail banking products and services, including retail lending services and deposit accounts; ATM, utility bill payments, and money transfer services; and Internet, mobile, telephone, and SMS banking services.

