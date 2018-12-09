Insider Buying: Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Director David Pulver bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.10 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,013.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CRI opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.67. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $923.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $195,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

