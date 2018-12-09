Insider Buying: DS Smith plc (SMDS) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) insider Jonathan C. Nicholls bought 15,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £47,850 ($62,524.50).

SMDS opened at GBX 309.10 ($4.04) on Friday. DS Smith plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMDS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

