Insider Buying: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Mark David Linehan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $61,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,232.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 354,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

