Insider Buying: UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Director Buys $12,770.00 in Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,000 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $12,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,300.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew I. Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 808 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $10,003.04.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,830. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $491.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.28). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 361,864 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 30,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 311,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/insider-buying-umh-properties-sh-sh-umh-director-buys-12770-00-in-stock.html.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.