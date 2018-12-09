Insider Selling: Career Education Corp. (CECO) SVP Sells $231,434.00 in Stock

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) SVP Andrew Hurst sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $231,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Career Education alerts:

On Friday, November 2nd, Andrew Hurst sold 1,300 shares of Career Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $18,616.00.

NASDAQ CECO opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79. Career Education Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Career Education had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Career Education Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Career Education by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Career Education by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CECO. Barrington Research began coverage on Career Education in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Career Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/insider-selling-career-education-corp-ceco-svp-sells-231434-00-in-stock.html.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.