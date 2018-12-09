Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) EVP Sells 48,596 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) EVP Thomas R. Day sold 48,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $2,213,061.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 115.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,873,000 after buying an additional 10,137,498 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 45,760.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,700 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,971,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,910,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,493 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $24,162,000. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/insider-selling-hormel-foods-corp-hrl-evp-sells-48596-shares-of-stock.html.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.