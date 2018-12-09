Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Insider Sells $12,001.50 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Michael R. Blackman sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $12,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Blackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Michael R. Blackman sold 6,326 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $197,434.46.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 218,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,205. The stock has a market cap of $768.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,271,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,262,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,067,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 156,117 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 234,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

