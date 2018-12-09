Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CEO Sells 35,171 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 35,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $4,739,995.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,796,079.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 5th, Michael Hsing sold 15,867 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,931,489.91.

On Monday, October 1st, Michael Hsing sold 15,870 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $2,002,476.60.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CEO Sells 35,171 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/insider-selling-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-ceo-sells-35171-shares-of-stock.html.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.