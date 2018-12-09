Insider Selling: Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Insider Sells $304,050.00 in Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

June Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 21st, June Lee sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $315,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $57.06 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $67.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYOK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

