Insider Selling: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $352,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $442,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $437,600.00.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $32.36 on Friday. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $185,118,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,911,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 48.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $31,754,000.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

