Insider Selling: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) insider Lark Isely sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $17.80 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $398.08 million, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $217.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.9% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 783,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 89.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 235,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/insider-selling-natural-grocers-by-vitamin-cottage-inc-ngvc-insider-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.