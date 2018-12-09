Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) CEO Sells $7,116,000.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Mark L. Butler sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $7,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,650,242 shares in the company, valued at $235,739,025.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.62 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

