International Paper (IP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Backed by solid commercial performance and continued healthy demand across its businesses, the company is positioned to deliver improved results in the fourth quarter of 2018 and fiscal 2019 as well. However, elevated input costs and distribution costs will dent near-term margins. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. Nevertheless, International Paper will benefit from its restructuring initiatives, and significant investments to improve its North American containerboard mill system and enhance product quality. The company expects the acquisition of Weyerhaeuser’s pulp business to strengthen its position in the global fluff pulp market and augment its operating cash flow.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.21.

NYSE:IP opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $430.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

In other news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $256,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 242,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Paper by 130.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 362,690 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

