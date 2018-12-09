Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical expects outside U.S. sales to be a bit lumpy in the quarters ahead. These markets are in early stages of adoption. Intense competition in niche space as well as long sale and purchase order cycles of da Vinci unit has been currently plaguing the company. On the brighter side, strong prospects in the company’s robotic platform – da Vinci System – is a positive. da Vinci procedures recorded solid growth in recent times. This is led by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and global urologic procedures. A regulatory approval for the Sure Form 60 buoys optimism. Earlier this year, the company submitted a premarket notification to the FDA for the Ion endoluminal system. Management is also optimistic about the company’s collaboration with InTouch Health. The company outperformed the industry in a year’s time. “

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $556.01.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $491.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $359.75 and a fifty-two week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.86, for a total transaction of $123,002.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.88, for a total value of $1,132,529.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 77,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

