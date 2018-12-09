Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (FXS) Stake Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (NYSEARCA:FXS) by 113.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FXS opened at $103.79 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (the Trust), formerly CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust holds Swedish Kronor and from time to time issues Baskets in exchange for deposits of Swedish Kronor and distributes Swedish Kronor in connection with redemptions of Baskets.

