Investors Buy Shares of Intel (INTC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on weakness during trading on Friday. $335.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $171.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $164.60 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intel had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Intel traded down ($2.13) for the day and closed at $46.24

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morningstar set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Intel alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,257 shares of company stock valued at $624,095. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,143,000 after purchasing an additional 106,635 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Intel by 11.5% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 220,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 29,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Investors Buy Shares of Intel (INTC) on Weakness” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/investors-buy-shares-of-intel-intc-on-weakness.html.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.