Investors Sell Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (FIBR) on Strength (FIBR)

Traders sold shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) on strength during trading on Friday. $0.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.64 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $95.54

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.3172 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF stock. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

