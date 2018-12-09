Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Director Wayne P. Rothbaum Acquires 921,053 Shares

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 921,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,496,056.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,290,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,014,000 after buying an additional 1,437,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,032,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,560,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,560,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 529,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,296,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after buying an additional 512,844 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

