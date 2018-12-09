Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) has been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 166 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE IRS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 98,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $346.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 666,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,008 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 857.6% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 768,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 688,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 399.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 265,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 60,749 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Malls, Offices and Others, Sales and Developments, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes.

