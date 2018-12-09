iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 258.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,264 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $199,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $118.41 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $128.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.2668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

