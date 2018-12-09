InterOcean Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $265.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.77 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-shares-sold-by-interocean-capital-llc.html.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.